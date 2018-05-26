The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aston Villa take on Fulham at Wembley today in the Championship play-off final.

The winner will book their spot in next seasons Premier League and take on the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool next term - as well as, of course, Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers themselves went up through the play-offs in the 2016/17 season, with many magical memories of Wembley still embedded in the fans' minds.

But just how well do you remember that day?

Could you name every Town player to take to the pitch against Jaap Stam's Reading?

How about all the Royals' men who played at the national stadium against David Wagner's side?

Test your knowledge of the 28 players to feature in the final with our quiz below!