The 2018 World Cup kicks off this week with the greatest players in the world descending on Russia as they battle it out to claim the ultimate prize.

The hosts kick off the tournament at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday shortly after the opening ceremony.

What follow are 47 group stages matches before the remaining 16 are eventually whittled down to two.

Those sides will then meet in the national stadium on July 15 to discover which country has the best team in international football.

But can you name every side in this year's edition of the World Cup?

Test your knowledge with our quiz below - just enter every team you think are heading to Russia this month.

We've given you the first in Russia!