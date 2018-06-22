The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have had 34 different players net hat tricks for them since the 1940s.

The first hat trick came in the 1946/47 season when Town finished 20th in the First Division, just above the relegation zone.

The last hat trick however came in 2014/15 when three goals were netted by the same man against Chesterfield in the Football League Cup.

Town have waited since August 12, 2014 to see another three goals be put past a keeper by the same person - 1,410 days - and will have to wait another 50 days until the opportunity will arise once again.

But how many of the previous hat tricks do you remember? Are there any that stand out in your memory?

