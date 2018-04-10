The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have rewritten a lot of their record books over the last two years, with the club at its highest peak since the 1970s.

After 45 years in the Football League wilderness, Town are back in the top flight and are giving everything to remain in the promised land for at least one more season.

Alongside Town's remarkable promotion, records have been tumbling: Town were the first side to be promoted to the Premier League with a negative goal difference, they broke their transfer record and they set a new attendance record for the John Smith's Stadium.

But, despite the Terriers' exceptional 18 months, many of the personal records are still in tact.

So how well do you know your Huddersfield Town history?

Test your knowledge of the Terriers' record books with our quiz below!