Huddersfield Town began preparations for their 2018/19 season earlier this week.

Town's players returned to PPG Canalside for testing on Monday and Tuesday before taking to the practice pitches on Thursday for their first training session of the summer.

The Terriers welcomed new boys Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna to the fold this week, while Terence Kongolo linked back up with his team mates from last season having made his loan permanent this transfer window.

Ramadan Sobhi and the other Town World Cup stars will meet up with the squad later in the summer to begin their training.

Town have their first pre-season clash at Bury on Tuesday night, but we want to know how much you remember last year's pre-season - including the trip to Gigg Lane almost a year ago.

Test your knowledge of the 2017/18 pre-season with our fiendishly difficult quiz below.