Former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock will return to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend as his Cardiff City side take on the Terriers.

The ex-Town boss has a good record against his former side, claiming three wins in five matches against the West Yorkshire club since leaving in 1995.

Warnock left the Terriers days after achieving promotion with Town via the Division Two play-offs, calling time on his two-year spell in charge.

Since leaving the John Smith's in 1995, the manager has taken charge of nine other clubs, including having two stints at both Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers.

But Warnock will always be remembered fondly in Huddersfield, having masterminded their promotion during the 1994/95 season, with Chris Billy's winning header living long in Town fans' memory.

