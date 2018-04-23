The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have four matches left of their maiden Premier League season and have a great chance to book a spot in next year's competition, with the Terriers six points clear of the bottom three.

Town sit 16th in the Premier League table, above Swansea City, Southampton, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion - with the current bottom three looking likelier than most to experience relegation come May 13.

Town have been pushed on this season by some outstanding individuals both on and off the pitch, with Christopher Schindler and head coach David Wagner just two of the inspirations behind the Terriers' success.

But how well have you kept an eye on your Town stars this season?

pWe've put a short quiz together below to see how well you've been paying attention.

Just match the statistic to the Terrier who you believe is leading in that certain field!