Huddersfield Town begin their second Premier League season in just 15 days with the visit of Chelsea to the John Smith's Stadium .

Last year Town claimed an impressive draw over the 2016/17 champions to clinch survival in their maiden Premier League campaign, sparking wild celebrations both at home and in the small corner of the capital.

It seemed like an age after the Terriers had started their first top-flight season in 45 years with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace , but it was the win over Frank De Boer's outift that began Town's remarkable journey in the world's greatest football league.

But how well do you remember that famous day at Selhurst Park?

Can you remember each player to walk out on to the turf that day as Town returned to the pinnacle of English football with a bang?

Test your knowledge with our tricky quiz below, where you have to name the full line-ups and substitutes from both teams on that day.