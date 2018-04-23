The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is confident all three newly-promoted sides will stay up this season.

Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and the Magpies sit at least six points clear of the bottom three with at least four matches to go, while Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion have just three matches to make up four and eight points respectively.

Southampton have four matches still to navigate, but also sit four points from safety - and six behind the Terriers.

And the three newly-promoted teams have been praised by the Spanish former Liverpool and Chelsea boss, who believes all three sides have found a good balance of attack and defence.

Benitez told the Chronicle : “When you go down to the Championship it is quite difficult.

“The stats say that 33% of the teams that are relegated get promoted the year after.

“In this case, the three of us can be there.

“We are talking in terms that people don’t always understand.

“When you are organised people think you are defensive.

"Huddersfield, Brighton and ourselves - we are organised, we have a better balance between our defence and attack.

“That is the reason is why all three will stay in the Premier League.”

Benitez also suggested that the money spent by all top-flight teams does play a significant role in the fight for survival.

He said: “The money can make the difference.

“If you see the teams in the last 15 years that won the title - apart from Leicester - normally teams have spent a lot of money.

“The top six are the top six because they have a bigger wage bill and more income.

“They spend more on players.

“We are still in the Premier League like Huddersfield and Brighton but if you don’t do the right things then you will suffer and be at the bottom of the table.”