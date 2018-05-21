The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez praised Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion for their togetherness this season.

The Spaniard took the Toon up as Championship victors in the same season as the Terriers' and the Seagulls' promotions and all three teams have held on to their Premier League status for a second term.

And the Champions League, Europa League and La Liga winner believes that success is largely down to the team spirit and organisation apparent in all three sides.

“You have to give credit to Brighton and Huddersfield, they were well-organised like us," Benitez told Chronicle Live .

“Then, they worked as a team like us, and that is the key.

“Sometimes, the teams that were already in the Premier League spend money on good players and big names, but maybe they lose the togetherness that we have had, along with Huddersfield and Brighton.

“The key for me is to create a very good team spirit, and carry on until the end.”