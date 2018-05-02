Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra has explained his celebration following his goal-of-the-season-winning strike against West Bromwich Albion.

The Dutch winger pulled one right out of the top drawer at home to the Baggies, taking two touches outside of Ben Foster's area before bending a delicious effort into the top corner on the cusp of half time, leaving the West Brom keeper stranded.

Van La Parra - who scored against Albion for a second time in the reverse fixture - wheeled away, putting his hands to his face so all the jubilant Town fans could see was his eyes.

The 26-year-old forward explained that the celebration signified a personal focus on the job at hand - scoring goals for the Terriers and keeping them in the Premier League.

"It was a personal thing for myself," he said.

"It was to have a focus on one goal and that was to score goals and keep Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"That's why I did that with my hands - to have one focus on what's ahead of you and forget what is behind you."

On Town's current situation in the top flight, van La Parra added: "It's three finals we have to play now and hopefully we can get a good result in one of the three games and make sure we are safe and stay in the Premier League."