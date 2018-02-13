Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Rajiv van La Parra is aiming for a move to a "bigger" Premier League club after helping the Terriers to survival.

The Dutchman, who scored from the penalty spot against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, joined Town from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in March 2016 before his deal was made permanent in the summer.

But the winger has admitted that he has ambitions larger than Huddersfield, with the West Yorkshire outfit allowing him to "show himself" to more potential employers.

In an interview with the Sun, Van La Parra said: “My ambition first of all is to stay in the Premier League with Huddersfield and then after that to play in a bigger team.

“The club understand that. Huddersfield are more a selling club who buy cheaper players and let them improve and sell them for more money, so of course they 100 per cent understand.

“They give us the opportunity to show ourselves and if we do well the club does well as well.”

Town did extremely well at the weekend, with the Terriers claiming a crucial 4-1 victory over Bournemouth to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

And Van La Parra believes that taking risks and being more positive - as they were at the weekend - is the only way Town will escape the bottom three come May 13.

He said: ”Even against the big teams you need to play your own game. I think what doesn’t work for us, we don’t create and let them come to us - and I don’t think it is possible to do that for 90 minutes and get a clean sheet.

“Now we have to take more risks and create more and score more. For now especially as we need the wins and as many points as we can we have to take more risks.”