Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Ramadan Sobhi is aiming for a first 2018 World Cup win with Egypt this evening against hosts Russia.

The Pharaohs were beaten 1-0 in their first match of the tournament against Uruguay, as the World Cup's first ever winners netted an 89th minute winner through Jose Gimenez on Friday.

Egypt performed admirably against 2010's fourth-placed side, frustrating Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and co. up until the dying minutes.

Ramadan became the first Town player since Ray Wilson in 1962 to play at a World Cup in the match after coming on as an 82nd minute substitute and, despite the loss, was positive about the Egyptian performance.

“I expected Uruguay to be even stronger,” Sobhi told On Sport (via Goal.com ).

“Yes, they are a strong team, but not as I expected, our team went neck and neck with them, but in the end we lost in the dying minutes and this is football."

The Pharaohs now travel to St Petersburg to take on Russia this evening, with kick off at 7pm GMT.

And the 21-year-old believes the north African nation can spring a surprise on the hosts, who claimed a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on the opening day of the tournament.

He said: “We know very well how important the game is, we are going there to win (against Russia).

“Our goal is not to have a good performance, but our focus is on winning and going all the way to the round of 16. The game will be very difficult but we are focused on achieving what we want.

“The Russian team is certainly strong and managed to win by five goals, but our technical staff watched the game and will inform us of their weaknesses and strengths.

“I saw the game and I believe that their strength is not in individual skills as much as it is in their teamwork.

“Our goal is to honour Egypt and draw a smile on the faces of all the nation."