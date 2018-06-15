Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Ramadan Sobhi has become the first Terrier since Ray Wilson in 1962 to represent Town at a World Cup .
The winger, bought from Stoke City for £5.7m earlier this week, got eight minutes of game time for Egypt as the Pharaohs battled for an unlucky 1-0 loss to Uruguay.
The South American side are the favourites to win Group A but were frustrated by Egypt, and had to wait until the 89th minute to pull ahead.
Jose Gimenez broke Egyptian hearts late on with a header, taking Uruguay to second in the group behind Russia and leaving the Pharaohs pointless in third.
Ramadan becomes the first Town man since Wilson to play in a World Cup whilst still with the Terriers, with the England legend's final World Cup match as a Town player coming against Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 1962 tournament.
Brazil won the match 3-1 thanks to a Garrincha brace and a Vava goal and the Selecao went on to claim the title, beating Czechoslovakia by the same scoreline in the final.