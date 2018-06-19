The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi made another 2018 World Cup appearance today for Egypt against hosts Russia.

The Pharaohs were beaten 3-1 by the impressive Russians, who are now within touching distance of the knockout phase of the tournament.

Egypt on the other hand now need to beat Saudi Arabia and hope Russia and the Saudis both claim victory over Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez's Uruguay.

Town's newest signing Ramadan got more minutes for Egypt today after having an eight minute cameo in their first clash against the South American side.

The winger, who signed from Stoke City for £5.7m last week , was substituted on in the 68th minute, just before Liverpool's Mohamed Salah cut the deficit to two for the Pharaohs.

Goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba had taken the clash out of reach for the hosts previously however after an own goal from Egyptian defender Ahmed Fathy had opened the scoring in St Petersburg.