Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has returned to West Yorkshire after being called up to his national squad over the international break.

The forward had been selected for Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Niger on Saturday, but a knee injury has kept the former Stoke City man out of the Pharaohs' clash.

Ramadan is yet to feature for Town this season and was sidelined for the Cardiff City , Stoke and Everton matches due to the knock.

That didn't stop the 21-year-old being called up to his international side, but Egypt boss Javier Aguirre has now allowed Ramadan to leave to complete his recovery with the Terriers' medical team.

A statement from the Egyptian Football Association read : "Aguirre and his assistant met with the players on their arrival at Borg Al Arab; stressing the importance of the match.

"Ali Ghazal and Amr Tarek will join their teammates in Alexandria on Tuesday as they have long journeys from Canada and the USA.

"The coach has allowed Ramadan Sobhi to travel back to England to complete his rehabilitation program with his club Huddersfield after learning of the details of his injury."