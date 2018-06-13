Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New signing Ramadan Sobhi says he is driven to make Huddersfield Town’s fans happy next season.

The 21-year-old is preparing for the World Cup with Egypt and will complete his reported £5.7m move to Town from Stoke City when the tournament in Russia is over.

Taking a break from those preparations, the 21-year-old who has signed a three-year contract for David Wagner told htafc.com: “I’m very grateful for such a step moving to Huddersfield Town.

“My desire is to achieve big things for the club that will make the fans happy.

“I will do my best to help the club get a good ranking in the Premier League.”

Ramadan made 41 Premier League appearances for the Potters after joining from Al Ahly in July 2016, scoring twice.

Town boss Wagner said after the capture: “I’m very happy that we will be able to welcome Ramadan to the club.

“He’s a real talent and has achieved a lot for a player who is only 21 years old.

“We’re looking forward to working hard with Ramadan on the training pitch to give him every chance of success at Huddersfield Town.”

Ramadan is the third player to join the Terriers this season, after goalkeeper Ben Hamer arrived on a free from Leicester and Monaco defender Terence Kongolo made his loan move permanent.