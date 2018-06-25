The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ramadan Sobhi will return home after signing off his 2018 World Cup campaign with Egypt with a loss to Saudi Arabia.

The Huddersfield Town winger, who was bought from Stoke City for £5.7m just before the tournament, played 26 minutes in the Pharaohs' final clash - his most minutes of any game.

Ramadan unfortunately could not inspire his side to victory after his introduction, with Egypt conceding a late winner to the Saudis.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Pharaohs in the first half before Salman Al-Faraj converted a penalty to draw the scores level.

Previously team mate Fahad Al-Muwallad had seen a spot kick saved by Egyptian keeper Essam El-Hadary, who became the oldest play to feature at a World Cup finals at the age of 45 years and 363 days old.

Saudi Arabia looked to be playing out the rest of the clash, but sprung a late surprise to break Egyptian hearts as Salem Al-Dawsari netted in the 95th minute to snatch three points.

The Saudis therefore finished above Egypt, with the north African side at the foot of their group table.

Neither side has qualified for the knockout stages as hosts Russia and group-winners Uruguay advance from Group A.