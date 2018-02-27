Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel down to Wembley this weekend to face Tottenham Hotspur - just over nine months since their SkyBet Championship Play-Off final triumph at the same venue.

Spurs have of course borrowed the iconic home of English football for the duration of this season while their own home, White Hart Lane, is being redeveloped.

But Town fans making the trip down to the Capital can be forgiven to getting a bit teary-eyed when reminiscing about their last visit at the famous old ground.

Because for the 39,000 Town supporters present for the May Bank Holiday season finale, they will never forget the moment Christopher Schindler stepped forward to slot home the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Reading FC .

After 120-minutes of nerve-jangling action on the hallowed turf of Wembley, nothing separated David Wagner 's side from their Berkshire counterparts.

And in the drama of the penalty shoot-out, Michael Hefele missed Town's second spot-kick before Liam Moore blazed over the bar for the Royals and Jordan Obita's effort was expertly saved by keeper Danny Ward.

That left Schindler to convert the decisive penalty to send Town supporters into raptures as the Terriers joined England's elite for the first time since 1972.

Of course, this Saturday's encounter (kick-off 3pm) is a totally different prospect against a Tottenham side possessing the most prolific striker in European football in Harry Kane.

Ahead of the game Schindler acknowledged the difficulty of the task in hand but if his time in West Yorkshire has taught him any lesson, it is the fact anything is possible.

“We saw in the first game at home against them that along with Manchester City , Tottenham Hotspur are the best team in the league,” said the German penalty hero.

“It's going to be really tough but we have a chance in every game and anything can happen.

“But we have really good memories from playing at Wembley, especially myself, and we are looking forward to the game.”

And if you can't get enough of that memorable moment back in May, the video above beautifully brings to life the moment Town secured top-flight status, courtesy of BBC Yorkshire sports reporter Paul Ogden's commentary for West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds .