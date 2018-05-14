The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town finished their maiden Premier League season with a spirited 1-0 defeat to Arsenal yesterday.

Town were beaten 5-0 by the Gunners earlier in the season, but put in a typical Terrier performance on the final day to push the north London side all the way in what was Arsene Wenger's last match with the club.

The defeat didn't reflect Town's assured display in the match, but fans were still impressed with their side after the game - for both the performance on the day and throughout the season.

Andrew from Holmfirth summed up the Town fans' thoughts.

He wrote: "Best Town showing of the season. We played with all the Terrier Spirit and passion.

"Unlucky to not come away with a point, but really proud of the players this season.

"Now we can start to plan for a second season in the Premier League. Top of the shopping list MUST be [Terence] Kongolo!

"Need some more attacking players like [Alex] Pritchard to provide quality on the wings and to get the ball into the box.

"Well done Dean Whitehead, King [David] Wagner, the players and the fans for a fantastic season. The futures bright - the futures blue and white."

John from Lanzarote was also pleased with the result, but bemoaned Town's inability to finish chances - something that has haunted them all season.

"The tenacious Terriers were on their game from start to finish," he said.

"The only area that lacked quality was turning good chances into goals.

"Arsenal had only one real goal scoring opportunity and took it.

"Plenty of encouraging signs from this display for next season."

Richard in Lincoln agreed: "Great day. Team played well - probably best of the two teams on show - but the game reflected much of our season.

"Played well but couldn't score."

Frank in Salendine Nook echoed Richard's thoughts, claiming Town were the better team on the day.

"Town were the better team," he said. "Arsenal had the more gifted players.

"They couldn't deal with our pressing game, but scored when they got the chance.

"We could have benefited from this positive tactic being used more often over recent months.

"A very positive atmosphere with hope for an even better season to come."

SPH from Almondbury and John in Middlesbrough also had their say on the clash - both hoping the Terriers could get a deal done for impressive AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo.

SPH wrote: "Rip-roaring second half that with Town doing everything but score. Really that has been a story that is not unfamiliar.

"Next season we need to add a creative midfielder and break the bank to buy Kongolo who has been superb in defence."

John added: "Positive performance despite the result.

"Formation worked well and shows we don’t need to play with wingers.

"This was Pritchard’s best game for Town.

"Here’s hoping we can strike a deal for Kongolo who was outstanding again today."

Finally, Ady from Longwood put into words what every Town fan is feeling - excitement for the next season in the Premier League.

He wrote: "With nothing to play for I expected a typical end of season game, but Town again showed they are not here just to make the numbers up and with better finishing could have won today.

"I can't wait for next season to start."