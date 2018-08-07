Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I don’t want to tempt fate, but this could be the ideal time for Huddersfield Town to play Chelsea in the opening game of the Premier League season.

While, not surprisingly, Sky Bet have Chelsea as the odds-on favourites at 8/13 for the win, there are some compelling reasons to fancy Town at almost 5/1 outsiders (19/4).

Perhaps the biggest plus for Town is that Chelsea seem in a complete state of flux.

Not only has new manager Maurizio Sarri been at the club only a few weeks, but he’s been dealt a list of problems both on and off the pitch.

With the transfer deadline only days away (Thursday at 5pm), Sarri still has question marks over the future of three of his best players – Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Willian, even though the latter has spoken about wanting to stay at Stamford Bridge.

None of them were involved in Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, when Chelsea played a 4-3-3 system and not only looked under-done, but seemed uneasy in the new formation.

Despite some encouraging forays from 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi, chances were extremely limited for Alvaro Morata up front at Wembley, so it could well be Olivier Giroud who lines up against David Wagner’s side at the John Smith’s on Saturday.

New signing Jorginho, who has followed Sarri from Napoli, seemingly has a spot nailed down in midfield, but Sarri’s biggest concern – and, consequently, Town’s biggest opportunity – has to be his defence.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

David Luiz played alongside Antonio Rudiger in the centre of a four and, even though it’s worth pointing out they were up against a City side comfortably the best in the country, the two of them did not look comfortable.

Luiz has been at his best in a three, but Sarri is unlikely to revert at this late stage.

In contrast, Town have had a settled build-up, their World Cup players have been back longer than Chelsea’s and confidence is growing among a united squad.

The head coach has added pace and tricky into the equation with the signing of widemen Ramadan Sobhi and Adam Diakhaby, and service from the flanks to both Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre during pre-season has improved immeasurably.

If Town can turn Chelsea’s midfield and defence towards their own goal by using that extra pace, then they could well find chances coming their way (and who knows whether it will be Willy Caballero or Courtois in goal?).

Willian setting sights on Huddersfield Town after pledging commitment to Chelsea

That’s especially so as Phil Billing, Ramadan, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy and the lively Alex Pritchard have all been making chances in pre-season.

Roared on by pretty much a capacity home crowd, Town might produce the same sort of shock result with which they kicked off last season (winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace with Steve Mounie on the scoresheet twice).

Man for man, obviously, Chelsea have more quality, but teamwork, and the meticulous preparation of Wagner, can carry Town a long way.

That was certainly the case when Town drew 1-1 at Chelsea in the penultimate match of last season to preserve their place in the top flight, and you get the impression nothing has changed this term.

Town are buoyant and positive going into the match and that can’t be the case at Chelsea, so I refer you to one of my favourite quotes from Wagner this pre-season.

“If you are not the giant club, you still have a chance - only a small one - but then you have to take that opportunity and apply yourself to make it bigger, bigger, bigger...

I rest my case.