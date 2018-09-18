Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could this be the weekend we see the handbrake come off Huddersfield Town 's forwards?

The Terriers have scored just twice in six matches so far this season, but a strange quirk suggests fans could be in for a high-scoring encounter at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Town travel to Leicester City to take on the 2016/17 champions on Saturday and the Premier League have announced David Coote as the man in the middle.

The Nottinghamshire referee was promoted to the top level of Premier League officials over the summer after enjoying a successful first couple of campaigns in the top flight.

Despite not taking Town last term, Coote has officiated the Terriers on six previous occasions, with four of those matches containing five goals.

The ref's first match in charge of Town resulted in a 1-0 win for the Terriers over Hartlepool United in League One in 2011, but every match since has witnessed at least four strikes.

All five came in the Championship, with Town claiming a 5-0 win over Barnsley in March 2014 and a 4-1 win over Watford two months later.

Goals have gone in at the other end for Town under Coote as well, with the Terriers being beaten 3-2 by Burnley in 2014 and 5-0 by Fulham and 4-0 by Bristol City in the promotion season.

Seven goals have also been produced in the two Leicester matches the referee has previously officiated, with the Foxes claiming a 4-1 win over Derby County in the Championship in their last match under Coote.