David Wagner is relaxed about Huddersfield Town becoming a hunter rather than the hunted now they are in the Premier League bottom three for the first time.

Town dropped into the relegation placings on the back of a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United coupled with results elsewhere.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, on his home debut for United, got the vital second half goals, while Town have to assess a foot injury to Christopher Schindler which makes the centre-back a big doubt for Tuesday's FA Cup fourth round replay at Birmingham City.

"I don't like that we are in the bottom three but, to be totally honest, it makes it easier now we can chase the others and don't have to look over our shoulders - we can look forward and this is what we'll do," said Wagner, who again left out Alex Pritchard from a three-change starting line-up.

"We've known these would be difficult fixtures against Liverpool at home and Manchester United in the space of four days, and we knew it would be difficult to collect points.

"Now we have fixtures in front of us, especially at home, where we need to create the atmosphere like we had from the away support here.

"We have to create that in the dressing room, in the town and in the stands (at the John Smith's Stadium) so that everyone feels they are ready to fight for survival.

"This is what we have to do now in the important fixtures which are in front of us against teams who are in and around us (in the table)."

Wagner revealed striker Laurent Depoitre had stitches at half time in a foot injury but the fact he was able to continue at Old Trafford suggests he will be fit for St Andrew's.

Town's next Premier League outing is next Sunday, February 11, at home to Bournemouth.