The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa take on Fulham in the play-off final today, with the winner joining Huddersfield Town in next season's Premier League competition.

Town themselves were in the same position 362 days ago, with Jaap Stam's Reading standing between the Terriers and the promised land.

Town had overcome Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the semi-finals, with Danny Ward writing his name into Huddersfield history with two penalty saves from Sam Hutchinson Fernando Forestieri.

Reading on the other hand edged past Fulham, claiming a 2-1 win on aggregate.

It was the two underdogs in the final therefore, and Town head coach David Wagner appeared calm in his pre-match press conference, despite the gravity of the situation.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town travelled down to London the day before the clash, taking a walk around Wembley to get used to their surroundings.

The fans filtered down throughout the weekend and on Monday bus-loads of supporters were shipped down to London to cheer on their side in the national stadium.

The excitement began to build in the capital and in West Yorkshire and Town's players were greeted by hundreds of fans as they left their hotel for the stadium.

With kick off drawing ever closer, the fanzone began to clear and the iconic stadium started to fill.

By 3pm, 76,682 fans were present and glued to the action as football's most expensive game got under way.

And six minutes later the Town fans had their head in their hands as Michael Hefele nodded inches wide of the post with an unmarked header from an Aaron Mooy free kick.

Town's lightning start continued, with Izzy Brown next to put an effort wide from close-range, but the match became scrappy after the Chelsea loanee's chance.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In fact, it was only after half time that Ward was called into action for the Terriers, as the Welshman palmed away John Swift's right-footed strike from outside the area.

Reading built into the match towards the end of the second half, but couldn't find that elusive goal.

And when Nahki Wells' strike in the last minute was saved by Ali Al-Habsi, it became clear that another 30 minutes at least would be needed to separate the sides.

After 90 minutes of graft, the players were looking tired in extra time.

Tackles were still being put in all over the pitch, but the nerves were obvious as neither side wanted to let their grasp on the game slip.

Again it was Wells with the last strike before the whistle, but his shot was dragged wide and Wagner and Stam were forced to select their five penalty takers.

Yann Kermorgant, Chris Lowe and Danny Williams all netted, putting Reading into a 2-1 lead, but Hefele was unable to do the same - Al-Habsi making the save.

All looked lost for Town when Liam Kelly converted from the spot, but Wells and Mooy both struck either side of Liam Moore miss to tie the shootout up again - before Jordan Obita's miss handed Christopher Schindler the chance to send Town into the top flight after 45 years in the wilderness...

...and he took that chance.

Cue utter delirium in the Town end and emotional celebrations on the pitch as the Terriers defied the odds to get promoted to the big time.

Mark Hudson and Tommy Smith lifted the trophy aloft under the famous arch to bring an end to an unforgettable day in London.

But the party didn't stop there.

The players got a hero's welcome when they returned to West Yorkshire, parading the silverware through the streets of Huddersfield.

The party continued for days - and with Town confirming a second season in the top flight this campaign, it hasn't stopped yet.