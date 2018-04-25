Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town get set to face Everton this weekend, historically games between the two sides have been few and far between.

Before the first Premier League encounter between the clubs at Goodison Park back in December, the last meeting was in 1972 when the Terriers were last in the top-flight.

That ended goalless at Leeds Road while the last Town win over their Merseyside rivals was as far back as March 17th, 1956 with Dave Hickson scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.

However, arguably the most-talked about game in the club's history is the emphatic 8-2 victory in West Yorkshire on April 7th, 1953.

Town’s promotion-winning team of 1952-53 thrashed the Blues at Leeds Road in front of an enthralled Easter crowd of 30,721.

It was also a game which saw a remarkable personal achievement for striker Jimmy Glazzard, who netted four headers – one of which captured in iconic fashion by Examiner photographer John Watson.

What made the result even more incredible was Town had lost 2-1 at Goodison Park only the day before!

Then, a disputed penalty settled the issue, but there was no messing around when Town and their beloved centre forward got to work in front of a packed East Terrace.

Glazzard’s quartet of goals – all from Vic Metcalfe crosses – was at the time the highest tally for a Town player since the Second World War, and it was the first time Town had rattle in eight since Liverpool were beaten 8-0 in November 1934.

Willie Davie set the ball rolling after only four minutes with a cracking breakaway goal and the Examiner reported: “Playing well upfield, the defence gave admirable support, for the ball was continually being fed into the Everton goalmouth where the Town forwards were always willing to have a go.

"Everton’s two goals were the result of defensive mistakes brought about by this attacking policy, and it was a pity that the second goal came through a lapse by Laurie Kelly, who otherwise played a magnificent game.

“Alistair Gunn’s well-taken goal (on 49 minutes) – although it was one which might have been prevented – should give the wingman increased confidence.

“The line as a whole moved far too fast for the Everton defence, with the ball being swung from wing to wing and Metcalfe being allowed all the room he could desire in which to work.”

Glazzard’s goals came on 11, 33, 48 and 71 minutes and on each occasion he rose high to power the ball home. Metcalfe scored himself after 39 minutes and the other goal was scored by Tommy Cavanagh (70 mins).

Town’s record win, of course, remains the 10-1 success against Blackpool at Leeds Road in December 1930, but this win for the 1952-53 team has become equalled cherished down the years.

Perhaps it’s because Metcalfe was an ever-present over the 42 Second Division games, as were the ‘unchanged defence’ of Jack Wheeler, Ron Staniforth, Kelly, Bill McGarry, Don McEvoy and Len Quested.