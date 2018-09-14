Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists he would never walk out on Huddersfield Town mid-season and is totally driven to help the club progress.

As Town hunt their first Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium, Wagner says he is desperate to help Town achieve continued success.

Chairman Dean Hoyle has backed Wagner to continue as boss even if Town are relegated this season, and the 46-year-old German who signed a new three-year contract in May says that is old news to him.

“Every manager likes to hear this, even if it isn’t new – he said this last season,” explained Wagner, who is checking on the fitness of wingman Adama Diakhaby.

“I will never leave this football club during a season”

“Everybody knows our relationship is based on trues and belief in each other.

“We know, all together, we can make mistakes and can judge a situation wrongly, this is part of life.

“It is good if it doesn’t happen too often and it is good if you know what to do after you have done something wrong.

“This is how we have worked for the last three years.

“He knows he can trust and believe me that I will be here at this football club whatever rewards there will be or where we are in the path.

“I will never leave this football club during a season, I respect my contract, and this is based on both sides.”

Wagner, who joined Town in November 2015 and guided them to promotion to the Premier League for the first time, added: “We all together know what to do.

“That he (Dean) said this is maybe a little bit more important for everyone else rather than for me, because this will not change how desperate I am and how big my desire is to help this football club as well as I can to make some further steps.

“This is even if though I know each further step in the future is more difficult and harder.

“The steps maybe look smaller than the ones we have done before, but I know there are some further steps to go and I will be very happy if we can make them and very happy that I can be part of it.”