Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson refused to reveal whether Wilfried Zaha will feature against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Eagles have an horrendous record when the Ivory Coast international is absent from their starting line up, with Palace losing all 10 of their most recent matches in which Zaha has not featured.

But the ex-England boss would not be drawn on whether the 25-year-old would start at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend, stating that a decision would be made on the forward tomorrow.

In his pre-Town press conference, the boss said of Zaha: "First training session today, it was debatable if he should train, but he wanted to.

"It was the same with James Tomkins, and we will have to wait until tomorrow to see if they will be able to play."

On Palace's record without the winger, Hodgson added: "I said that at the last press conference. Until such time as we do win a game, Wilf can sit there knowing he is the man we need to play.

"The other players have no desire to accept that a game is a lost cause without him, but until they do win a game, I can’t say it is nothing but a fact."

One player the manager revealed would not feature against Town is Christian Benteke.

The Belgian striker withdrew from his national team squad over the recent break due to a knee injury, which will keep him sidelined for at least one week.

Hodgson told Football.London : "He has a niggling knee injury and that is an ongoing issue.

"He won’t be available for Saturday, but there is no timescale on that at the moment."