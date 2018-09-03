Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roy Hodgson will be sweating over the fitness of Wilfried Zaha ahead Crystal Palace 's trip to Huddersfield Town in 12 days time.

The Eagles face a journey to the John Smith's Stadium after the international break, but may have to travel without their star man, who is struggling with injury.

Palace lost every match that Zaha was not involved in last season and were beaten by Southampton on Saturday after the Ivory Coast international was ruled out with an abductor problem.

Speaking in his post-match press conference following the 2-0 defeat to the Saints, Hodgson said: "He was injured yesterday in the very last minutes of the training session.

"He was assessed during the afternoon when the session was over and he came back in earlier this morning to see the medical staff and see if the injury wasn't that serious and maybe he could play, but he couldn't and it was sufficient to keep him out of the game.

"I knew that earlier this morning but to some extent, I was prepared for it as I left the training ground yesterday afternoon because it was fairly clear he had done something to his left abductor, so it didn't come as a big surprise."

Although the former England boss did not give a time frame on the injury to Zaha, the Sun claim the former Manchester United forward could be out for up to a month with the problem.

Should the report be accurate, then the 25-year-old could miss crucial clashes against Town, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, as well as the Carabao Cup match against West Bromwich Albion.

The Eagles' top Premier League goalscorer ever will also miss Ivory Coast's Africa Nations Cup clash against Rwanda during the international break due to "personal reasons".