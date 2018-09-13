Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roy Hodgson believes David Wagner did an "excellent job" to keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier League last season.

The Crystal Palace boss praised his opposite number ahead of the pair facing off at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday and warned his side to be vigilant when they visit West Yorkshire.

Ahead of the clash, the former England manager told Football.London : "It was an excellent job that he and his staff did, being underdogs and staying in the league.

"The second season is difficult, but so is the third, fourth and fifth season.

"If you aren’t going forwards, you are going backwards."

He added: "There are only very few clubs in the league who can be confident and strong enough to think they could not be in a battle.

"The second season syndrome people talk of is a factor, but everyone has to watch out.

"They will know where they are and what they need to do."

Hodgson went on to speak about Town's record in the league so far and the calibre of sides they have already faced.

"They are tough games against Manchester City and Chelsea," he said.

"This is a home game against team in the same area. They will be doing all they can to get the three points.

"We have to show we are as anxious to get the three points."