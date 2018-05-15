Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans got a glimpse of what the future of matchdays may be like as a Safe Standing Roadshow came to Huddersfield yesterday evening.

The PPG Canalside event, organised by the Stand Up For Town campaign, aimed to give supporters an informed choice on the introduction of safe standing sections at stadia across the country.

Hosted by Jon Darch, the country’s leading expert on safe standing technology, there was also an opportunity to see a demonstration section of rail seats as well as ask a number of questions.

The event was a joint collaboration between the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA), Cowshed Loyal, the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF), and Football Supporters Europe.

It comes as supporters across the country ramp up the pressure on the government to change the current all-seater policy in the top two tiers of English football.

A petition calling for a debate on the issue was signed by over 110,000 people earlier this month with it now set to be discussed in Parliament on Monday, June 25.

An overwhelming majority of Huddersfield Town fans are in favour of such a move, with an incredible 81% wanting such a section in a recent Examiner poll .

James Chisem, secretary of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association was at the event and explained: “It's much safer for people who stand, which they will do persistently anyway.

“We want to provide safety as well as choice for fans as well as improving the atmosphere on matchdays at Huddersfield Town's John Smith’s Stadium.”

However, chairman Dean Hoyle has recently said the issue is ‘not at the forefront of the club's objectives’ and claimed costs of installation could also be an issue.