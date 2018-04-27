The video will start in 8 Cancel

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is leaving it late to judge the fitness of three first team regulars ahead of the trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Morgan Schneiderlin, Leighton Baines and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who netted against Town in the reverse fixture - are all racing against the clock to get back to fitness for the Saturday afternoon clash after taking part in the Toffees previous fixture against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Former Southampton midfielder Schneiderlin was substituted before the hour mark at Goodison Park after picking up a dead leg, while Baines has suffered a cut and Calvert-Lewin is having issues with his back.

Allardyce refused to rule out the trio, but did admit the Town match has come too early for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in March.

The Everton boss told the Liverpool Echo : "We’re concerned about Morgan Schneiderlin and Leighton Baines - he’s cut.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a back problem. We’re waiting for tomorrow to see what their availability is.

"There’s little we can do with those boys today - we have to give them as long as possible to see if they’re fit.

"It leaves us limited if they’re not.

"Hopefully two of three come through."

The ex-Town defender went on to speak about the clash against his former side, stating Everton's intent to spoil the Terriers' strong home form at the John Smith's Stadium.

He said: "I don’t think anyone expected them to be in this position.

"Their mainstay, like ourselves, is their home form. Our game-plan is to spoil that situation.

"In my first full game we beat them but they’re a lot better at home than they are away.

"On the day, as a team, we need to try and expose their weaknesses and nullify their strengths.

"We need to play away from home as we do at home - if we do that we’ll cause them problems. If we don’t it’ll be hard."