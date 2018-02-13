Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scott Malone insists there is now a run of winnable games to help Huddersfield Town stay in the Premier League.

Left-back Malone was involved in Town's 4-1 win over relegation rivals AFC Bournemouth on Sunday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The victory lifted Town out of the bottom three and the Terriers' next seven games are against teams around them - with Malone believing that his side has a good chance of winning the majority of them.

On the games coming up he said: "I think the boss touched on it, we have had a run of tricky fixtures lately and apart from playing Spurs at Wembley, the other games we have coming up are favourable.

"They are winnable ties coming up for sure, look at what Swansea have done in the last few games. They have picked up something like 14 points from their last seven games.

"As long as we keep picking up points and make sure you are at least fourth bottom in the league come the end of the season, then you will survive."

The 26-year-old says that he hasn't seen the Premier League table as close as this before, but believes the battle for survival is still very much in Town's hands.

He said: "It's in our hands now, if we can pick up the points we need in the games we have coming up I think we'll be ok.

"Wins have been hard to come by of late, everyone knew that we would have a tricky spell. We built up a good points total at the start of the season which has helped us stay in there.

"I haven't seen a table as tight as this before, but then again we haven't seen a team like Manchester City before either. Every season is different and we are now well in the fight, before the game we were in the bottom three and we aren't now anymore.

"We aren't going to be naive, we knew that we weren't going to win a few games on the bounce at some point. I think Tuesday against Birmingham in the cup was massive, it stopped the rot. Now to start this next six or seven game spell with a win is excellent.”

The former Fulham man insists that the togetherness between all the staff, players and fans will be a key factor to keeping the team up in England's top division.

"We know what we can do as a group. We have known all along that we could turn our form around. Look at what we were doing at the start of the season, we were very good,” he said.

"Look at the togetherness and team spirit this team has and what it carried over from last season and I don't think that anyone would have expected anything different from this team.

"It's all about us now in the next seven games. We believe we can pick up the points.

"The belief has always been there but we know we have good enough players to go and win games. What is the point going into a game thinking you'll lose it? That just isn't in our squad and we need to keep thinking that way moving forward."

Town striker Steve Mounie grabbed two goals on the day to take his tally up to six in the Premier League. Teammate Malone was particularly happy for the Benin international, who not only got on the scoresheet, but chased everything down for the Terriers.

Malone said: "He was brilliant. He's a handful, and both our strikers have been great all season. They work hard and defend from the front and that's what you need to do when you are a team like us.

"He put himself about and took his two goals extremely well and I’m really pleased for him.

"We have taken our chances. In the past sometimes we haven't taken them and then gone on to lose the game, but against Bournemouth we were clinical."

Town's next fixture is in the fifth round of the FA Cup where they will host Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town beat the Red Devils 2-1 earlier in the season on home soil but United got their revenge at Old Trafford winning 2-0.

Malone insists the West Yorkshire club will be out to get the last laugh when the two sides meet next Saturday evening for a 5.30pm kick off.

He said: "Winning breeds confidence, that's now two in a row and hopefully we can go on to get more. We now take a break from the league and we've got a big game against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

"We will be coming up against Manchester United for the third time this season and we want to go and beat them again. We want a good cup run and we want to go and play with the freedom of thinking we don't have three points to play for."