Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone is adamant the Terriers will stay in the Premier League despite their poor run of form.

The left back was part of the Town side that lost to struggling Stoke City last weekend, with the ex-Fulham man nutmegged by Joe Allen for the Potters' opener.

Despite the defeat, Malone believes Town have enough to stay in the top flight, and he admitted the Terriers do not watch the top-tier table.

He said: "We're not looking at the table.

"We're going into every game fighting and scrapping away.

"We've all got belief and we need to keep going.

"I'm really positive we'll accumulate enough points from now for us to stay up."

On the defeat at the bet365 Stadium, Malone added: "It was back to front from both teams.

"We got in at half time doing okay.

"We knew the game was going to be like that so we knew it would be a game of first and second balls.

"And then the first goal came from a break - it went over the top then it was cut back.

"The only place it could have gone in was through my legs and it went through.

"It's a hard one to take but we carry on and every point from now on in is vital."