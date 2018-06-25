The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sean Jarvis says the ‘global footprint’ of Huddersfield Town will only continue to grow this season.

The club’s commercial director is relishing another campaign in the Premier League and is on tenterhooks for the big kick-off against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Four new signings have already been added to David Wagner’s squad and season-card sales have again powered past 19,000.

Having survived in season one, Jarvis reckons Town are poised to make an even bigger impact in 2018/19.

“We’ve got a great fixture to begin with, at home to Chelsea, but when you look down the fixture list it’s packed with cracking, mouth-watering ties,” said Jarvis, who joined Town in August 2006 and became a board member in 2009.

“It was incredibly exciting to be in with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and the rest 12 months ago and it’s absolutely brilliant to be coming up against them again.

“I think one thing we brought to the Premier League last year was the atmosphere created by our fans.

“That wasn’t just at the John Smith’s Stadium but in away matches as well, and the atmosphere at Man City and Chelsea at the end of the season was just something extra – that’s what makes Huddersfield Town that little bit special.

“We’ve sold 19,000 season-cards again and there are still more going out in terms of corporate, so once again our matches will be rocking.”

Originally Director of Business Development for both Town and Huddersfield Giants, Jarvis focused full-time on the football in July 2008, shortly after Dean Hoyle took control of Town.

Since then, he has overseen enormous growth commercially.

“It’s been 12 years of hard work and, under Dean’s stewardship, we have worked really, really tough to achieve what we have,” he explained.

“To win promotion to the Premier League and then to stay there last season was just phenomenal.

“But I have always said the story isn’t over.

“With Huddersfield Town, one chapter closes and another one opens and we will see where it takes us.

“While we are doing superbly on the field, off the field we just continue to grow.

“The global footprint just gets bigger.

“Signings like Ramadan Sobhi, for instance, who has 1.4m followers on Twitter, continue to build the profile of Huddersfield Town.

“For us, it just gets bigger and better, and I’m looking forward to the season on the commercial side as well.”