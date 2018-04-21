Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget the Premier League and SkyBet Championship - the German Second Division is where the real action is this season and not just because of the atmosphere and beer in the stands.

With four games to go only two teams are mathematically safe from relegation and eight teams are still in the running for the title.

Fortuna Düsseldorf currently sit at the top of 2.Bundesliga with 53 points; FC Nürnberg in second have 51 points while Holstein Kiel have 49.

FC St Pauli, meanwhile, are in 16th - the first of three relegation spots - with 37 points and 12 left to play for.

That means Düsseldorf and Nürnberg are the only teams who are mathematically safe from relegation.

In fact, just seven points separate St Pauli and fourth placed Jahn Regensburg meaning a massive 15 teams are in a relegation battle.

There are also eight different teams who could still, technically, win the title.

Sandhausen, who were Huddersfield Town's pre-season opponents, are eighth and have 41 points with 12 left to play for which means they could match Düsseldorf.

The German second division isn’t the only hotly contested league in Europe - there are four games to go in the French Third Division and only one

team is mathematically safe from relegation while eight are still in the running for the title.

Red Star FC - a team from Paris who were founded by former FIFA president Jules Rimet - currently sit at the top of the Championnat National with 48 points.

The teams in second and third - Grenoble and Rodez - each have 45 points while Avranches are in 15th - the first of three relegation spots - with 33 points and 12 left to play for.

That means Red Star are the only team who are mathematically safe from relegation with eight different teams who could still, technically, win

the title.

Boulogne and Lyon-Duchère in eighth and ninth have 38 points each with 12 left to play for - which would be one more than Red Star have at the moment.

Concarneau in seventh have played 29 games so are now out of the running but every team above them can still finish with more points than Red Star have right now.

Farther south there are 14 teams in the Spanish second division who could finish with more points than current league leaders Sporting

Gijon.

Gijon, along with Rayo Vallecano are also the only two teams who are mathematically safe from relegation.