Head coach David Wagner has urged his Huddersfield Town side to secure their Premier League status for injury-stricken Danny Williams.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula in a freak training ground injury earlier this week and has been ruled out for the final eight matches of the season.

Williams has since undergone surgery and, although Wagner admits it is a blow, believes his side still have enough strength in depth to cope in his absence.

“It didn’t look like a series situation, it wasn’t a challenge – he went to touch the ball and he broke his fibula,” explained David Wagner.

“He has had his surgery this morning and everything is fine but it doesn’t change the fact he will be out for the rest of the season.

“He has made a huge impact for us this season – both on and off the pitch and we will miss him.

“But now it is up to us to make sure he plays in the Premier League next season as well.”

Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg are expected to renew their midfield partnership for the crucial Premier League visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Philip Billing is also back in contention having missed the Swansea City game through injury while Elias Kachunga, out since December with a knee injury, is also available.

Wagner also confirmed Terence Kongolo should be fit to return to the fold from his hip injury in time to face Newcastle United (Saturday, March 31) after the international break following this weekend’s round of games.