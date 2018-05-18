Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Matty Daly has empressed for England at the Under 17 Euros.

The Three Lions’ campaign, of which Daly played every game , came to an end on Thursday night when they lost to the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

The goalless game went to penalties and England lost 6-5, but 17-year-old Daly scored England’s second spot kick.

GOALLL! @England retake the lead as Matt Daly slots home!



England U17 2-1 Israel U17



Watch LIVE on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/XRFe8QS8a0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) 4 May 2018

He also scored the winner in England’s opening group game against Israel on May 4.

Gareth Southgate was watching on from the stands and will no doubt have been impressed with Daly’s performance in a deep-lying midfield roll.

The versatile youngster also played left midfield and No10 in the tournament.