Huddersfield Town youngster Matty Daly has empressed for England at the Under 17 Euros.
The Three Lions’ campaign, of which Daly played every game , came to an end on Thursday night when they lost to the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
The goalless game went to penalties and England lost 6-5, but 17-year-old Daly scored England’s second spot kick.
GOALLL! @England retake the lead as Matt Daly slots home!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) 4 May 2018
England U17 2-1 Israel U17
Watch LIVE on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/XRFe8QS8a0
He also scored the winner in England’s opening group game against Israel on May 4.
Gareth Southgate was watching on from the stands and will no doubt have been impressed with Daly’s performance in a deep-lying midfield roll.
The versatile youngster also played left midfield and No10 in the tournament.