The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Daniel Rushworth

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner will have a few selection dilemmas heading into this weekend's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United.

Does the boss play a full strength team or give game time to his squad players who usually get the nod in the cup competitions?

With a vital game in the Premier League against West Bromwich Albion on the horizon, it's likely that Wagner will shuffle the pack.

Like in the previous rounds, Wagner is likely to rest key players, so Town fans can expect the likes of Aaron Mooy, Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen to be rested ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Saturday's game could see the return of Laurent Depoitre, who missed the 4-1 home win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday with a foot injury picked up against the Red Devils two weeks ago.

The 29-year-old Belgium international was the tormentor of United's defence back in Town's 2-1 win in October, and would relish the chance to face them at the John Smith's Stadium again.

His inclusion would see Sunday's two-goal hero Steve Mounie rested ahead of next Saturday's game against the Baggies.

Another stand out from Sunday's victory was Alex Pritchard, but with the ex-Norwich man cup-tied, he will likely give game time to Abdelhamid Sabiri, who has started in the FA Cup twice this season.

Elsewhere, you would expect Michael Hefele to partner AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo at the heart of the Terriers' defence.

In midfield, Philip Billing has impressed in recent weeks and he will be pushing for a start against United.

One man who is short of game time and hasn't featured since limping off in the fourth round against Birmingham City is Danny Williams.

Williams returned to the match-day squad for the Bournemouth game but didn't feature (despite making a stir on the bench), so would benefit from a start against United.

In the full back positions, the fitness of Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe is still unknown.

Should the duo be fit, you would expect the pair to play, giving Florent Hadergjonaj and Scott Malone a rest.

On the wings, Collin Quaner is likely to start with the likes of Rajiv Van La Parra or Tom Ince starting on the opposite flank.

In goal, Joel Coleman has been between the posts for the two previous rounds, with number Jonas Lossl coming in for the fourth round replay against Birmingham City, when Wagner played a strong team.

Sunday could see the 22-year-old give Lossl a well earned rest having made 28 appearances so far this season.

Although very unlikely, Wagner could throw youngsters Regan Booty or Lewis O'Brien into the starting eleven, who have both been impressing for the Under 23s.