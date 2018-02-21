Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Daniel Rushworth

David Wagner will be assessing his options ahead of Huddersfield Town's trip to the Premier League's bottom club West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, with fans hoping he will opt for an aggressive, attacking display at The Hawthorns.

Alex Pritchard is crucial to that brand of football in the number 10 position for Town, with the 24-year-old impressing in the Terriers' 4-1 home win over AFC Bournemouth in their last Premier League game.

The inclusion of the play-maker from the start meant the Cherries not only had to cover Aaron Mooy's creativity, but also Pritchard's, which - in turn - enhanced Towns creativity.

With Mooy missing out through injury for the trip to The Hawthorns, it would be a shock to see the former Norwich City midfielder left out of the starting XI and his inclusion or absence would clearly show what game plan Wagner has gone to the midlands with.

Although Pritchard would be at the top of most fans' teamsheets this week after his display against Eddie Howe's men, Wagner has moved to a 4-3-3 formation away from home on a number of occasions this season, which would likely see Pritchard miss out.

A central midfield trio consisting of Danny Williams, Phillip Billing and Jonathan Hogg is unlikely to take the field on Saturday, but is an option if Wagner wants to play deep and hit the Baggies on the counter attack.

This selection could be seen as a backward step after positive attacking displays against Bournemouth and Manchester United, but the tactically-astute German is aware of how different Premier League games are away from the John Smith's Stadium.

A midfielder three of Hogg, Billing and Pritchard would be selection of most Town fans, who will be wanting Town to take the game to West Brom.

Elsewhere, who will play at left back is also up for debate ahead of Saturday's game.

Terence Kongolo started at left back against Manchester United in the FA cup last weekend and impressed against Juan Mata and Ashley Young.

The 24-year-old looks the most likely to play against West Brom, but Scott Malone started the last Premier League game and with fellow left back Chris Lowe fit for selection again, Wagner has a crucial decision to make.

It will come down to who Wagner feels can stop the skillful Matt Phillips who is likely to play on the right for West Brom - with 39 per cent of the Baggies' attacks coming down the right flank this term.

While Malone is good going forward, the space vacated by him could leave Town open to the counter attack, so Kongolo may well start on the left, with Lowe returning from injury.

Up front, Laurent Depoitre returned to the bench on Saturday following his foot injury sustained against United, but Wagner will surely be tempted to stick with record signing Steve Mounie as the spearhead of Town's attack.

The former Montpellier striker impressed against Bournemouth, scoring two goals -although one was strangely given as an own goal - and setting the first one up for Pritchard on his way to the man of the match award.

The Benin international will be full of confidence after his display and, with Depoitre not scoring in his last eight appearances, Mounie could well continue leading the line on Saturday.

Florent Hadergjonaj could also continue his extended stretch in the team, with club captain Tommy Smith being eased back to first team duties after sustaining concussion against Birmingham City.

Whatever 11 players take to the field on Saturday, Town fans will be hoping for more of the same of what they saw against Bournemouth - a positive display on the front foot, but a disciplined performance - especially from set pieces.

The Baggies have netted 38 per cent of their goals from a standing ball and Town will have to be organised and regimented at the back to keep Alan Pardew's side out.