This could be a significant day for Huddersfield Town’s Dutch signing Juninho Bacuna.

The 20-year-old central midfield arrival from Eredivisie side FC Groningen was injured in the pre-season match against Bury and hasn’t been able to play since.

But Bacuna has been training with Town in Kirchberg, Austria, and could well figure in today’s teatime friendly against FC Bologna at Brixen im Thale.

So, too, could Denmark World Cup duo Jonas Lossl and Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, who became the first Town player ever to score in the World Cup finals when he netted in Russia.

They were given a little extra time off to holiday with their families before returning to training with David Wagner’s squad.

Bacuna will be doubly keen to impress if he gets the nod.

As Wagner was keen to stress when Bacuna signed a three-year deal, he is hungry to improve and has played a lot of football for someone of his age (82 top-flight appearances for Groningen).

Bacuna is keen to showcase his skills – he has the aggression of a defensive midfielder and technical skills of an attacking midfielder, according to the boss – and having settled in at PPG Canalside was eager to play a full pre-season.

Thanks to the injury in the 4-0 win at Bury, that hasn’t been possible, but he now appears ready to play again.