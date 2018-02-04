Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United yesterday and dropped into the bottom three for the first time this season.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the hosts at a quiet Old Trafford, before Alexis Sanchez scored on his full home debut to hand Jose Mourinho's men all three points.

Town put up a strong fight against a United side oozing with world-class talent, but could not frustrate the Red Devils for long enough and their winless league run now stretches to eight matches.

Here are five things Rory Benson at Old Trafford yesterday.

1. Forget about Birmingham City, it's all about Bournemouth

David Wagner will no undoubtedly rest all his key men for the midweek cup replay against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

The head coach rested Aaron Mooy at Old Trafford yesterday, but was forced into an early introduction after Philip Billing was booked and began to tread a disciplinary tightrope.

There will be no such changes on Tuesday night however, with next weekend's clash against AFC Bournemouth arguably Town's most important of the season to date.

2. Florent Hadergjonaj brings another option to the midfield

Wagner's team selection was an interesting one at Old Trafford, with the press box trying to work out what system the boss would play.

That confusion came from the inclusion of both Tommy Smith and Florent Hadergjonaj - both of Town's right backs.

The Switzerland international stepped into midfield however and buzzed around, making things happen for the Terriers.

With Danny Williams injured, Hadergjonaj brings another strong option to Town's midfield and we could ell see him utilised in the same role again.

3. Signs of life are there

It's easy to be pessimistic about Town's survival chances after eight league matches without a win, but Town showed fight against Manchester United.

A 2-0 loss to one of the top six sides is probably par for a bottom-half team, and it could have been so much better for Town on the day.

They defended resolutely and frustrated United and on another day could have stolen a unlikely point or three.

If they can show that fight and Terrier spirit from now until May, I have no doubt they will be safe come the final day.

4. Terence Kongolo is as strong on the left as he is down the middle

Terence Kongolo was brought in from AS Monaco in January to add to Town's central defensive options, with Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic out injured.

After filling that role in the FA Cup against Bolton Wanderers, he was moved to his 'secondary' position of left back for the clash against Manchester United.

The Dutch international made some crucial tackles and - despite almost giving away a penalty for an aerial challenge on Scott McTominay - impressed on the left side of the defence at Old Trafford.

We could well see him play there more often with Chris Loww injured and Scott Malone a more attacking option.

5. Being in the bottom three could suit Town

After the match, Wagner said the relegation scrap was now easier for Town because they have teams to chase.

Although most fans would prefer to be out of the relegation zone for the whole season, Town being in the bottom three plays into the Terrier mentality.

No one expected Town to stay up at the start of the season and now most pundits will be tipping the Terriers for the drop after a poor run of form in the Premier League.

But writing Town off has an effect on the players - it seems to light a fire of defiance under them and I expect Wagner's side to battle to the bitter end for survival and prove the doubters wrong.