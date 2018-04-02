Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are worried the lack of goals is going to land their team in deep Premier League relegation trouble.

David Wagner’s side have failed to score in five of their last six top-flight outings since putting four past Bournemouth.

And while the head coach insists his squad have the quality to stay up, some fans believe they have to be more creative and potent around the opposition box to stay out of the bottom three with six matches to go.

Richard, from Kirkburton, is one of the more optimistic fans as Town prepare to travel to Brighton on Saturday following the 1-0 loss at Newcastle United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He said: “The first half was all Newcastle but in the second half we should have got something out of the match.

“I can’t believe how Kenedy didn’t get a yellow for the tackle on Kachunga and should have been sent off for the head-to-head clash.

“Town didn’t take their chances again which is frustrating.

“Games are running out and I would have had Flo on from the start and DeP and Mounie need to work in tandem.

“Still think that we will be ok this season.”

Bill, from Emley, pleaded for calm.

“Don’t panic,” he said.

“Southampton and Stoke have even harder run-ins than Town and I believe Town still have at least one more win in them, probably at home.

“At Newcastle, the narrow home win was a fair result.

“If we stay up, it’s the creative department we need to invest in.”

Others, however, are wondering how Town are going to stay up unless they can find goals to win matches, or at least points.

Robert, also from Kirkburton, explained: “Good job other results went our way otherwise we would be in an even worse position.

“Town tried but, as usual, were ineffective in front of goal.

“It’s hard to know where the goals will come from to be honest.”

John, in Driffield, was more blunt.

“Our lack of goals is going to prove very costly. Simple as that,” was his verdict.

Russ, in Brighouse, concurred.

“Once again our inability to convert (the very few) chances we had has cost us,” he said.

“That’s three games running where the opposition were there for the taking but we failed to beat them.

“Unless we start scoring we will struggle to stay up.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, feels the writing is on the wall.

“What’s needed? GOALS!!!” he screamed.

“It’s so blatantly obvious. The defence works its backside off every week but there is nothing to show for it.

“If I was Schindler I would be pulling my hair out.

“This team will be relegated on lack of goals. FRUSTRATING!!!”

Bryan, over in Slaithwaite, also bemoaned the lack of strike power.

“Once again, no threat whatsoever to Newcastle,” he pointed out.

“No shots on target once again. Can’t see where a goal’s going to come from, and that looks like it’s going to spell disaster.

“Let’s face it, there are ‘strikers’ and ‘goalscorers’.

“We seem to have the former, who rely on it on a plate for them.

“We need the latter who can work himself an opening and make it happen.

“Please DW try and sort it somehow before it’s too late.”