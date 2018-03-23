Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Patrick Stewart may be well-known for his passionate support of Huddersfield Town but there was a time when he had more than a passing interest in Leeds United.

The Mirfield-born Hollywood actor has often been seen at the John Smith’s Stadium supporting the Terriers and even cancelled all his working engagements to watch the club’s successful SkyBet Championship promotion run-in.

But speaking to the Examiner as part of this year’s Huddersfield Literature Festival, the renowned Shakespearean thespian spoke of his admiration for the Leeds side of the 1970s Don Revie era.

“There was a time when I thought Leeds United were one of the best clubs in the world,” revealed Sir Patrick Stewart.

“I’m talking about the Don Revie years of Paul Reaney, Paul Madeley, Billy Bremner, Terry Cooper, Allan Clarke, Mick Jones and so on.

“They played some of the best football I’ve ever seen, actually I was watching Barcelona the other night and there was a point when I thought ‘These guys play like Leeds United used to in the Revie years’.”

“So I was a fan but they were not my local team and there was something about Huddersfield and their amazing history – although their great successes were way back in the ‘20s in the days of the great Herbert Chapman.

“So I made the decision it was going to have to be Huddersfield because they’re my local club.

“I’m so glad I made that choice because it’s been a wonderful ride over recent years, particularly over the last 12 months which have been extraordinary.

“Promotion didn’t really seem to be a realistic possibility but I’m very, very proud of what they have achieved”

But does the star of box office movies the X-Men and Star Trek franchise believe the Terriers can create their own blockbuster great escape from Premier League relegation?

“I do think they will remain in the Premier League,” said Sir Patrick. “How supremely confident am I? Well, I’ve gone up and down as the season has gone on.

“We’ve had some extraordinary matches, extraordinary successes and we’ve got a brilliant manager in David Wagner as well as the best squad that we’ve had in my lifetime.

“We are a club that can stay in the top-flight and do well, I have absolutely no doubt about it.

“But we find ourselves needing eight or nine points in order to secure our status - it’s going to be an intense few weeks.”