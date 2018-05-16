Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fan Sir Patrick Stewart will never forget the moment the Terriers secured Premier League survival against Chelsea in Wednesday.

Town put in a dogged, backs-to-the-wall performance in west London, much to the delight of lifelong fan Sir Patrick, who was at Stamford Bridge to witness one of Town's greatest achievements.

Despite admitting the tension was getting to him at Chelsea, Sir Patrick was back watching Town again on Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium as Town hosted Arsenal amid celebratory scenes in Huddersfield.

When asked by HTTV whether he ever believed Town would secure a second season in the Premier League, he replied: "I never stopped believing that.

"There were moments of stress and tension like Wednesday night against Chelsea when I got chest pains and felt I couldn't breathe properly!

"But my fundamental belief in what David [Wagner] has done here has never been even clouded over - never mind being erased.

"There was a quality of belief, not just on the pitch, but what I've seen in the boardroom, what I've encountered when I have been talking to directors and other officials of the club, and there was a quality about them that set them apart from the very beginning.

"We had a difficult period that we went through - all clubs sometime or another do that - and I've missed a lot of games because I work outside of the UK a lot of the time, although actually when I am working in America I see more Town games than I do here because they film all of the Premier League games - but the last two matches have been extraordinary.

"Our performance against Manchester City was absolutely remarkable and from the first whistle when I saw our lads take off, I knew that there was something different in the air.

"And it reminded me very much of the start of the season, too.

"That commitment, purpose, organisation, playing the plan and - more than anything else, certainly as far as defending is concerned, which is largely what we did on Sunday and Wednesday night - was they never gave Man City time on the ball.

"If a pass was picked up or a tackle was successful, they were on to them right away. They were never given space.

"And that was repeated again at Chelsea quite remarkably.

"You could see the frustration in the Chelsea players, as well as in their management team down on the bench, and they began to not understand how they were going to break it up.

"So, in terms of the plan that he had, David was absolutely spot on, but the way the lads carried it out was absolutely remarkable.

"I'll never forget it."

The Mirfield-born actor went on to explain why he believes the Terriers have been so successful in the last two seasons.

"I think it starts with David," he said.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"There was a difference the first time that he sat there - an instantly notable difference.

"This was not the kind of football we were playing before, so his impact has been the most extraordinary.

"Then the determination of the players to hold on to what we've got, to this extraordinary event of being in the Premier League.

"But you can add to that these folks around here [the fans].

"And not just here in Huddersfield, but everywhere that I have been.

"I mostly see away games because they play closer to where I live when they play away than they do here [at the John Smith's Stadium].

"The support - I'm not the only one to acknowledge it, I've heard visiting coaches say 'we were unprepared, there's nothing else like it. There's nothing in the Premier League like the support that Huddersfield Town get from their fans'.

"I am so proud of that because that's the West Riding. That's what I grew up with and I think, many times, that that is the same spirit that has driven me on in my career."