Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City this weekend in their first away match of the Premier League season.

The Terriers travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face the top-flight champions, who kicked off the defence of their title with a 2-0 win over Arsenal last week.

Three months ago, Town claimed a crucial goalless draw against the Citizens to push themselves towards survival and David Wagner will be hoping his side can put in a similar performance and earn another point this time around.

But the boss has some questions to answer ahead of the clash.

Here are six things the head coach needs to address before seeing his side in action against the champions this weekend.

Will Erik Durm feature?

Town signed the 2014 World Cup winner from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but Erik Durm has played just 15 minutes for Town since joining.

The full back made his first and only appearance for the Terriers against RB Leipzig in Schwaz two weeks ago as he steps up his recovery from a string of long-term injuries which have kept him sidelined for more than a year.

The head coach has stressed the importance of bringing Durm back slowly, but Town will want his quality and experience on the field as much as possible this season - especially against the likes of champions Manchester City .

Finding that balance will be important for Town both in the short term and long run.

Will we see any wide men in action?

Last week, Wagner went to the five-at-the-back formation, with three central midfielders and two advanced forwards.

Steve Mounie was partnered at the top end of the field by Alex Pritchard , who took up a central role next to the Benin international.

The width was provided by Florent Hadergjonaj and Chris Lowe in the wing back positions, leaving no space for Town's plethora of wingers on the pitch.

Adama Diakhaby , Ramadan Sobhi and Rajiv van La Parra all had to settle for a spot on the bench, with only the former AS Monaco man getting on to the field against Chelsea.

New signing Isaac Mbenza missed out on the squad completely, but will inevitably have a large role to play this season after the Terriers chased his signature over the summer.

Town will once again likely play a defensive style of football against City, but will they sacrifice pace in the wide areas to shore up at the back?

Who will start between the sticks?

Ben Hamer got the nod against Chelsea last time out and a strong pre-season has put the former Leicester City man in pole position to keep hold of the starting jersey.

Jonas Lossl returned from World Cup duty towards the end of the pre-season, putting him further behind the new signing in terms of fitness this year.

The Denmark international is still Town's No.1 however, and will be working hard to get back to full fitness as soon as possible so he can once again represent the Terriers in the Premier League.

But will he be ready this weekend, or will we once again see Hamer don the gloves?

Will Steve Mounie or Laurent Depoitre lead the line?

We saw both strikers last time out, with Mounie starting and Laurent Depoitre coming off the bench.

Both had solid pre-seasons, bagging three and two goals each respectively, handing the boss a headache ahead of last weekend's clash with Chelsea.

Wagner opted for Mounie, but neither the former Montpellier man nor the Belgian international could make a difference to the scoreline.

The boss has always preferred playing with a lone striker since joining Town, but in the second 45 minutes against the Blues, Mounie and Depoitre were deployed as a partnership.

Although it is unlikely both will start at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, could we again see both men on the same pitch after half time?

Which central midfield combination will David Wagner opt for?

One of Town's strongest positions in terms of squad depth is central midfield.

Aaron Mooy , Jonathan Hogg and Philip Billing started against Chelsea last Saturday, but could Wagner be tempted to rotate his men in the middle when they visit the champions?

Juninho Bacuna has looked a classy player in pre-season, while Abdelhamid Sabiri has also stood out with his performances ahead of the Premier League kick off.

Hadergjonaj has impressed in central midfield for Town as well in his few games in the position, giving the head coach another option at the heart of his side.

Should Durm be ready to face City, then could the Swiss international move into a more central area?

Danny Williams will add to the central options, but is unlikely to feature against Pep Guardiola's side as he continues his recovery from injury.

Who will miss out this time?

A number of first-team players were left out of the squad last week, showing the strength in depth Town now have in their squad.

Depth is exactly what Wagner needed to add this summer and the Terriers now have a good sized squad heading into another intense Premier League campaign.

The number of players does bring its own issues however, as the boss will now have to leave out first-team stars every week.

Elias Kachunga , Sabiri, Bacuna and Mbenza were all left out for the opener against Maurizio Sarri's Blues and it will be interesting to see who is rotated in and out of the 18-man group for the trip down the M62 this Sunday.