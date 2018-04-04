Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl believes two wins could be enough to keep the Terriers in the Premier League for another season.

Town currently sit 16th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone and three points behind this weekend's opposition, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Victory at the Amex Stadium on Saturday could allow Town to climb to 14th in the Premier League table - should other results go their way - and take David Wagner's men six points clear of the drop zone with five matches to play.

And the latest player to commit permanently to Town believes the Terriers could only need one more win in their following matches - should they beat Brighton - to maintain their top-flight status for another year.

The 29-year-old Denmark international said: “For me it doesn't make sense too look too much at the table.

“We need to look at ourselves and the next game and we know we at least need a couple more wins to reach our target.

“The only thing we look at is the next game now.”

He added: “I am sure a lot of people would have an opinion on that [how many points are needed to survive].

“I would say it looks like six or seven more points will be enough.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town will be hoping to snatch three of those points on Saturday when they visit the south coast and Lossl believes the Terriers can use their recent experiences of playing Brighton to their advantage.

He said: “Of course we have some experiences against them which we need to use to our benefit.

“They have the same, but I'm confident.

“We had a very good game against them last time and we played them well at home.”