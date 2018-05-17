Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a incredible season for Huddersfield Town who defied all the odds to retain their Premier League status.

While many pundits, including those from the Soccer Saturday panel, believed the Terriers would be relegated before a ball was even kicked in earnest, David Wagner's men secured another season in the top-flight with a game to spare.

And it has led one of the Sky Sports' pundits, Charlie Nicholas, to hail the achievement as 'a tremendous success story' during his season review.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On head coach Wagner and Town's campaign, Charlie Nicholas said: “I didn't give them a chance to be honest but their early-season form was good and to win against Manchester United gave them that real belief.

“David Wagner completely abandoned the philosophy of pressing high, but to adapt and survive is a tremendous success story.

“Full credit to him, he has proved he deserves his place at the highest level.”

And when asked to pick his Town Player of the Year, the 56-year-old didn't go for the obvious choice of Christopher Schindler.

“I'm actually going for the goalkeeper, Jonas Lossl,” Nicholas added.

“He does make a few silly mistakes, although part of that is because he's asked to pass from the back, but he makes some unbelievable saves, including the one from Chelsea's Andreas Christensen which kept them in the Premier League.”