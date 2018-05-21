Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports' pundit Charlie Nicholas believes next season will be another campaign of struggle for Huddersfield Town if they do not strengthen enough this summer.

The stark warning comes less than a fortnight after David Wagner's men defied all the odds to secure another season of Premier League football with a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But the Soccer Saturday expert feels the side need another forward to fire them to safety once again – as well as more from midfield maestro Aaron Mooy.

Already placed at 11/8 for relegation with SkyBet, Charlie Nicholas said: “Staying up is worth a fortune to the club but I think they'll need to buy better in the summer as the strikers were too similar and they could do with a bit more pace at the back.

“They need more from Aaron Mooy as he's their best passer but it is all about recruitment if they are to avoid another relegation battle, although they've proved they are capable of proving a lot of us pundits wrong.”