Paul Merson is predicting a comfortable away win when AFC Bournemouth travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Eddie Howe's side head to West Yorkshire having won their last two Premier League outings and face a Town side winless in their last eight.

And in his weekly prediction column, the former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit sees the encounter going to form on Sunday afternoon in front of the BT Sport cameras, predicting a 3-1 win for the Cherries.

On the contest, Paul Merson said: “Six or seven weeks ago Huddersfield would be highlighting this game as one to win, but Bournemouth are seven games undefeated.

"If you gave Huddersfield this position at the start of the season, with 12 games to go, they'd have gone: 'right, we'll start from here'.

“If Bournemouth are anywhere near the level they had at Chelsea, they'll win comfortably. They thought they could just turn up against Stoke but they turned it back around there too.”