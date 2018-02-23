The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Merson is predicting a comfortable home win for West Bromwich Albion against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Despite the Baggies sitting at the foot of the table and having won only once in their last 25 Premier League games, the former Arsenal FC player has plumped for a 3-1 win.

Alan Pardew's are currently seven points from safety with Town just above the drop zone on 27 points from 27 games.

Writing in his weekly prediction column, the SkySports pundit said: “It's as simple as this: West Brom have to win. If West Brom don't win, they're relegated! They are. This is their biggest game of the season.

Seven points is huge, with 11 games left. It's a must-win, cup final game for them, and I'm going to tip them to turn up. Huddersfield will have a go, thinking this is very winnable for them.”